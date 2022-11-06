"The king still reigns"- WWE legend acknowledges Roman Reigns after his victory at Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns continued his triumphant run at Crown Jewel as he defeated Logan Paul to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Shane "The Hurricane" Helms acknowledged the Tribal Chief after his recent victory.

While Logan Paul was able to take Reigns to his limits at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, he fell short in the end. The Tribal Chief recently reacted to his victory on Twitter, stating that "one lucky punch" from Paul was not enough.

Shane Helms was equally impressed with Reigns' victory as he took to Twitter to praise the latter, calling him "The King."

"The king still reigns. #Acknowledged," Helms tweeted.

Shane Helms helped Logan Paul prepare for his match against Roman Reigns. Apart from Helms, Logan also had tips from Shawn Michaels and Drew Gulak. However, that did not prove enough, as Reigns once again reigned supreme.

Roman Reigns is a marked man in WWE

While The Head of the Table may have been able to clear the Logan Paul hurdle at Crown Jewel, there is no shortage of enemies for the Tribal Chief.

Xavier Woods also recently showed interest in facing the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, stating that he even has a YouTube account if that's all it takes. Woods also reminded fans that he is still due a title shot for defeating Reigns last year.

"Hold on a second, does having a YouTube channel get you a title shot now? Can I cash in on that since my victory over the undisputed champion earlier this year didn’t get me one?" Woods tweeted.

💗Alexandra Ramirez💗 @crimsonmanic24

Day 4: Roman Reigns is King Reigns (stole a crown from King Woods)

#RomanReigns #RomanEmpire Shield Appreciation MonthDay 4: Roman Reigns is King Reigns (stole a crown from King Woods) Shield Appreciation Month Day 4: Roman Reigns is King Reigns (stole a crown from King Woods)#RomanReigns #RomanEmpire https://t.co/MzukXxVUEX

Apart from Xavier Woods, Sheamus will also be looking for retribution against The Bloodline and could come after The Tribal Chief himself. The villainous faction recently took out the Celtic Warrior and, thus, has a score to settle.

Sheamus and Roman Reigns are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The duo have been at odds since Reigns made his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (fka Jon Moxley).

The Great White is on a series of great matches in WWE and is doing some of his best work ever. A potential feud against his old rival could elevate him further, aside from providing a new direction for Reigns' championship run.

Check out the full results of Crown Jewel 2022 by clicking here.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes