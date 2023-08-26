"The lantern is forever blown out" - WWE SmackDown star shares heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

A WWE SmackDown star has shared a tribute to Bray Wyatt after his untimely death.

The wrestling world is still in shock after Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) passed away yesterday at 36. He returned to the company last year at Extreme Rules and got a tremendous reaction from the WWE Universe. Triple H announced Wyatt's death yesterday, and the tributes continue to pour in on social media today.

WWE SmackDown star Sheamus took to Twitter to honor Bray Wyatt following his passing. The Celtic Warrior asked Wyatt to point the way, and he will see him on the other side. Sheamus added that Wyatt's lantern is forever blown out in his message below:

"Point the way Bray see you on the other side brother 🖤 1987-2023 the lantern is forever blown out," he posted.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona says Bray Wyatt is one of the all-time greats

Wrestling veteran Matt Cardona shared a tribute to Bray Wyatt after his passing and said he would be remembered as one of the greats.

Matt Cardona, known as Zack Ryder in WWE, spent nearly 15 years with the company. He has become a massive star on the independent scene and shared the ring with The Eater of Worlds during his time in the promotion.

Cardona sent his condolences to the Rotunda family in a heartfelt message and noted that he was lucky to have the opportunity to spend time with Wyatt:

"He will always be remembered as one of the all time greats… Both in the ring and in the locker room. I'm lucky to have spent time with him in both places. My thoughts are with his family. RIP!!!"

Wyatt had a unique mind in the business and was one of the most creative superstars the industry has ever seen. While his life was tragically cut short, his contributions to professional wrestling will live on forever. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Wyatt's family, friends, and fans.

