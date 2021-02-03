Reports: The latest on Riddle's WWE contract

If you were worried that The Original Bro would soon be departing WWE, fear not because it appears that Riddle has signed a new contract with WWE after all.

A few weeks ago, reports came out that Riddle had not signed a new contract with WWE. But those initial reports turn out to be incorrect.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Riddle did, in fact, sign a new contract with WWE before the end of 2020. A deal that will see the former NXT Tag Team Champion locked down with the company until the end of 2023.

Riddle is now signed with WWE through 2023

Sapp confirmed that Riddle's new contract is not an extension of his former NXT deal and will keep him locked down with WWE through the end of 2023.

Signing a brand-new contract with WWE most likely gave Riddle a much better downside guarantee than he was originally making, which has to be seen as a big win for him going forward.

Riddle is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business over the WWE United States Championship on Monday Night RAW. He defeated Lashley last night via disqualification in their title match, indicating that the feud between these two WWE Superstars is far from over.

With Riddle locked into a new WWE deal, it wouldn't be a surprise if he eventually defeats Lashley for the United States Championship. Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Riddle signing a new contract with WWE? Are you happy that he's sticking around? Or would you have preferred to see him sign elsewhere? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.