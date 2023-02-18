"The longest promo I've heard without anybody saying anything" - WWE Veteran on Sami Zayn's SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Hometown hero Sami Zayn returned to Montreal this week and was involved in one of the most emotionally-charged segments in recent times. While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained what he liked the most about Zayn and applauded WWE's decision not to overbook the angle on the blue brand.

According to Mantell, WWE didn't even need to do much to produce a prominent moment on the go-home SmackDown of Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn came out to his old entrance theme song and got an insanely loud pop as he gradually walked towards the ring during the show-closing segment of the night. While Zayn cut a brief yet passionate promo, he didn't have much to say as the highly energetic and loud crowd just wouldn't let him.

The former Honorary Uce masterfully interacted with the audience without uttering a single word, and Dutch Mantell was surprised by how long Zayn could extend the promo despite not saying anything substantial.

"They just let it play out, which was actually to the benefit of everybody because now Sami doesn't have to cut an interview; he just has to go out there and soak it in. Have a few tears. That is probably the longest in-ring (promo) that I've heard without anybody saying anything. How long do you think he went? Three minutes or more?" [7:40 onwards]

"They know their audience" - Dutch Mantell on WWE's booking of Sami Zayn

Fans who've backed Zayn for a long time have been rewarded for their patience as the Canadian star's dethroning of Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber is a realistic possibility. The match comes from an exceptionally well-scripted storyline that has propelled Sami Zayn to the top of the card.

Dutch Mantell acknowledged the fans' support of Sami Zayn and credited the company for backing the superstar and investing in his organic rise.

The legendary manager loved how WWE's creative team handled The Bloodline narrative featuring Sami Zayn and stated that the promotion was now just reaping the benefits of their strong build-up.

"They love Sami, and this is what I say about good creative booking. The team knew that. They know the town; it's like, I always say, know your audience, and they know their audience. They knew their audience tonight and how they would receive Sami, and that is something you can't predict. It just happens; it's organic." [7:10 - 7:39]

Did you enjoy Zayn's SmackDown main event segment? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes