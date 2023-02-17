Top superstar could dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion because he is considered a 'ratings mover'- Reports

Roman Reigns has established his dominance as the WWE Universal Champion, holding the belt for 900 days. He will face Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber and is also set to put the title on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. While Sami Zayn is not the quintessential top guy, he could become WWE Champion because he is considered a 'ratings mover.'

The former Honorary Uce was initially added to The Bloodline as a comedy angle. However, due to the success and popularity of the whole angle, it got extended to the point that Zayn is being presented as a threat to Reigns' Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The former IC Champion is being seen as someone who has helped SmackDown tremendously.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is seen as a ratings mover. Stars like Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston were made the WWE Champions because of crowd reactions even though they did not move numbers like Zayn is able to do. This puts him in a strong position as a potential future World Champion.

''The key is that Zayn has become a major TV ratings mover,'' noted Meltzer.

He added:

''But the difference between this and Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston, who both came out of Mania as champions but the plan was to take it from them at SummerSlam and put them back in the position 'they should' be in, is that Zayn in and actual numbers mover.''

Sami Zayn doesn't seem a traditional 'ratings mover' like Roman Reigns

Dave Meltzer noted in his report that there is a chance that WWE is in a tricky situation as Sami Zayn is not only popular with the live crowds but is also helping move numbers for SmackDown. He stated that Zayn is the reason behind the rating boost of the blue brand lately as Roman Reigns is absent most of the time.

''But Zayn is not only moving quarters big, but the entire show. Smackdown is up, with or without Reigns and it’s clear Zayn is the reason why.'' said Meltzer

It will be interesting to see how WWE books the former IC Champion going forward and if he will become a bona fide main-event level star and eventually defeat Roman Reigns.

