The only man to beat Gunther in 2023 has been a "game-changer" for 9-match WWE veteran

Gunther has been an unstoppable force on the WWE main roster for years. The only man to defeat him on the main roster recently received much praise from an upcoming star.

Many WWE fans hope to see Chad Gable dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion. However, it looks like the title scene is extremely crowded ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Gable defeated Gunther by a countout on RAW in 2023. He has a win over the Imperium member, and his faction mate Maxxine Dupri recently showered him with praise for helping her improve in the ring.

Maxxine Dupri, who has only competed in nine televised matches, noted that Chad Gable goes out of his way to help her train in the ring and prepare for Monday nights.

"I’ve always been spending a lot of time in the ring. So yes, consistently. I train with Chad Gable as much as I can. Obviously, he lives in a different state. So any time that I’m able to get in the ring with him before TV on Mondays, I always will. That’s been a game-changer for me. He’s so kind to spend his time doing that, he does not have to do that. So I’m really, really appreciative that he takes the time to do that,” Maxxine said.

She added that she also goes to the Performance Center during the week to work with other women to polish her wrestling skills.

"Then I go to the Performance Center during the week, and I’ll train with the girls that are in the developmental. I’ll go with Indi sometimes, and Candice, Nia, anyone I can go with, Chelsea. I love the opportunity to learn from any of them because I’m always like, ‘I need it. Someone come with me and help me, please.’” [H/T Fightful]

WWE fans have seen Dupri get a lot of spotlight under Chad Gable’s leadership. He could ultimately defeat Gunther to bring the Intercontinental Championship to Alpha Academy.

Gunther's challenger for WWE WrestleMania 40 will be crowned soon

Unlike the two top champions in WWE, Gunther is still without a challenger for WrestleMania 40. However, all that will change in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

A gauntlet match featuring Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh will compete to face The Ring General.

Chad Gable and Sami Zayn have the highest chance of winning the match to go on to The Show of Shows.

The two WWE Superstars will likely have an excellent encounter on RAW, with one eliminating the other to move a step closer to Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship.

