"The man who beat Roman Reigns is returning"- WWE fans react to Triple H possibly repackaging 38-year-old star

Roman Reigns' last singles defeat in WWE came in December 2019 when he was defeated by Baron Corbin. However, things have worked out very differently for both stars since then.

The Tribal Chief is currently in the midst of one of the most dominant title reigns in history, while Corbin has been a victim of inconsistent booking. However, a recent incident on RAW led many fans to believe that things could soon turn around for the Modern-Day Wrestling God.

Corbin was reintroduced as the Modern-Day Wrestling God in October last year and was paired with JBL. While he initially went on to win a series of matches, the 38-year-old has been on a losing streak of late. His alliance with JBL ended on this week's RAW after he lost his match against Johnny Gargano. The Hall of Famer also had a few harsh words for the former NXT star before they parted ways.

The incident left fans wondering what's next for the 38-year-old. Many speculated that this could lead to the return of Corbin's old gimmick of 'The Lone Wolf.'

Check out the fans' reactions below:

PharaohdaKing @Pharoah_MIOM @TheEnemiesPE3 I want The Lone Wolf Bacc Respectfully @TheEnemiesPE3 I want The Lone Wolf Bacc Respectfully https://t.co/UWnXpENNuT

RCS88 @RCS_388 @WrestlingNewsCo Have Corbin go back to lonewolf, win, then guve JBL the end of days saying he don't need legends or fans. @WrestlingNewsCo Have Corbin go back to lonewolf, win, then guve JBL the end of days saying he don't need legends or fans.

Hina 希望  @HinatasWish

Now we just need Baron Corbin to come back with his End of Days theme #WWERAW Now we just need Baron Corbin to come back with his End of Days theme #WWERAW https://t.co/5elvhxFNru

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE since his loss to Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE's food chain ever since returning as a heel in 2020. The Tribal Chief did not take long to capture the Universal Championship and has held on to the title ever since.

Reigns added another feather to his cap as he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The SmackDown star has also not been pinned in over three years, with Baron Corbin being the last wrestler to hand him a Non-DQ loss.

The Head of the Table has taken down a plethora of stars on his way to the top. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn on SmackDown. The duo will face off for the world title at Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns will also have to keep a close eye on Cody Rhodes, who punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble. However, with The Bloodline by his side, both Sami and Cody will have their tasks cut out at the upcoming premium live events.

Do you think Baron Corbin could return as The Lone Wolf to stop Roman Reigns? Sound off below and let us know!

