"The man deserves all the respect in the world" - 35-year-old WWE star breaks character praising The Miz 

As one of WWE's most experienced performers, The Miz arguably does not get the credit he deserves. One star who recently looked to give him his plaudits is Joe Gacy.

Gacy currently performs on WWE's third brand, NXT, where superstars hone their craft before eventually moving up to either RAW or SmackDown. Despite not going through the exact same system, Miz had to earn his spot on the main roster at the start of his WWE career.

In response to a clip of the former WWE Champion describing his early plight in the company, Joe Gacy took to social media, crediting The Miz as an inspiration.

"Honestly @mikethemiz always inspired me to keep grinding through low points and adversity. The man deserves all the respect in the world."

Check out the tweet below:

Joe Gacy @JoeGacy Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream https://t.co/UTmjheMQxl Honestly @mikethemiz always inspired me to keep grinding through low points and adversity. The man deserves all the respect in the world. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… Honestly @mikethemiz always inspired me to keep grinding through low points and adversity. The man deserves all the respect in the world. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

2024 will mark a very special anniversary that not many, including Miz himself, would have expected to take place. The upcoming year will mark 20 years since The A-Lister signed for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Former WWE writer questions The Miz's current position on the card

Ever one to change his fortunes, Miz may be looking to alter his current spot in WWE as he is far from the main event scene.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo described feeling baffled by the company's current booking of the former WWE Champion.

"What are they doing with The Miz? I swear to god, I understand Miz's point of view, 'Yeah bro, I'll show up every day, you could whatever you want to me and I'll just go and cash my check,' I get that part of it. The part I don't get is, why are they doing this to him?" said Vince Russo. [59:22-59:49]

The A-Lister has had many memorable moments during his WWE career, including winning the WWE Championship on multiple occasions and main-eventing WrestleMania in 2011.

Where does The Miz rank amongst the greats in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes