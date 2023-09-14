"The man to dethrone Roman" - WWE fans hilariously react to Dominik Mysterio potentially doing the unthinkable next week

Dominik Mysterio has been receiving a lot of heat from WWE fans for nearly a year. Shawn Michaels now has the chance to do the unthinkable and bring more heat to the 26-year-old. The thought of the angle has fans in a split.

On the July 18 episode of NXT, Dirty Dom dethroned the longest-reigning North American Champion, Wes Lee. He has held the title since and has appeared on both RAW and NXT nearly every week.

Next week, Dominik will face NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The Champion vs. Champion match will likely headline the show.

Fans believe Shawn Michaels has a chance to do the unthinkable and allow Dom to win the title from Hayes and unify the two singles men’s championships on the roster. The thought of something like this happening has sent fans into a frenzy.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the match is simply a Champion vs. Champion match and not a Title vs. Title one, both men will likely retain their championships at the end of Tuesday night. However, HBK could up the stakes to make things more interesting.

"Dirty" Dom is already one of the most hated heels in all of WWE, and such an angle will help him get even more heat in the coming months. It could also lead to a hilarious clash between him and the only other active unified singles champion in the company, Roman Reigns.

WWE could add Carmelo Hayes to Bobby Lashley’s new faction

Bobby Lashley recently built a new faction and took Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins under his wing. The faction could continue to grow heading into Survivor Series, where a WarGames match could feature his group.

The Judgment Day is currently the biggest faction in WWE, and Lashley and his men could go up against them. To make matters more interesting, WWE could look to add Carmelo Hayes to the faction.

Adding the NXT Champion to the group will help bolster its value. If Dominik Mysterio defeats Hayes on Tuesday, then it would give the stars more reason to align.

It would be great to see Carmelo Hayes work both on NXT and the main roster like Dominik Mysterio. He has proven himself on different levels and deserves a good push in the coming months.

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio win another major title soon? Sound off in the comments section below.