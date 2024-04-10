The man who injured Big E, Ilja Dragunov and others injures another top WWE star

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland appears to have injured another wrestler during the latest episode of NXT.

Holland's recent track record has been marred by injuries to fellow wrestlers including Big E and Elton Prince during his time on WWE's main roster. Upon his return to NXT, the former Brawling Brutes member aimed to rebuild his reputation as a safe worker. However, another injury occurred when Ilja Dragunov was hurt and had to be stretchered out during their match.

These repeated incidents have left Holland questioning himself, leading him to announce that he was stepping away from in-ring action indefinitely a few weeks ago. Surprisingly, just ahead of the match between Shawn Spears and Joe Gacy at NXT Stand & Deliver, Holland emerged and attacked Gacy with a steel chair, leaving fans perplexed.

During this week's show, Holland was asked about the reason behind his recent actions. He said that he needed to apologize to Gacy, admitting that he lost control and attacked him. However, Gacy showed up and said there was no need for an apology, understanding Holland's frustrations transitioning from a WWE main roster superstar to being retired so quickly.

Frustrated, Holland walked off and encountered the Latino World Order's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They expressed skepticism about Holland's reformation tour and as Holland stormed off, he accidentally slammed Del Toro's thumb against the door, leaving him in pain.

It will be interesting to see how these incidents affect Holland in the weeks to come.

