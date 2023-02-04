 “The Man vs The Boy” - Seth Rollins believes Becky Lynch would destroy 27-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has always held Becky Lynch in high regard. The Visionary believes Logan Paul doesn't stand a chance against his wife.

The animosity between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul has been at an all-time high since the latter eliminated the former Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble. Logan went on to boast about the moment by sharing the clip of Seth's elimination on Twitter.

During his recent Instagram Live session, The Visionary was asked about a potential match between Becky Lynch and the social media megastar. Rollins stated that it would be like "The Man vs. the Boy."

"He doesn't stand a chance. He'll get his arms ripped off his body. The Man vs. The Boy. God! If ever there was something more true."

Seth also had a few harsh words about Logan Paul during his latest Insta Live. He stressed that a lot of people don't really like the 27-year-old and advised him to stay in his lane.

WWE star Seth Rollins has been caught up in the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bayley

Becky Lynch has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley ever since returning from injury ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2022. The feud took a personal turn on Monday when Bayley stated that Rollins only married Lynch because "he knocked her up."

The duo were also slated to face off in a Steel Cage match on RAW is XXX, but the bout was nixed after one of the segments went on for too long. Instead, Damage CTRL just assaulted The Man in a short segment.

Becky Lynch, however, managed to get a rematch on this week's WWE RAW after she threatened to break Dakota Kai's ankle, which forced Bayley to accept the challenge. The two former champions will now collide in a Steel Cage match on the red brand this week.

Seth Rollins also addressed the ongoing personal war between the two, clearing that he won't be suspended in a shark cage during the bout.

"In Orlando on Monday, big steel cage match I hear is happening, I will not be hanging in a shark cage above it."

Who do you think will win the Steel Cage match? Sound off below and let us know!

