"The Miz ain't defending the title at WrestleMania" - Vince Russo reacts to WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not believe The Miz will remain WWE Champion until WrestleMania 37.

The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre. He is set to defend the title against Bobby Lashley on next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, appeared on SK Wrestling’s Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He thinks Lashley is likely to defeat The Miz for the WWE Championship next week.

“Now they’ve really got me confused and I’ll tell you why. Okay, bro, Miz ain’t defending the title at WrestleMania. Seriously, if Miz defends the WWE title at WrestleMania, the WWE needs to send me 50 bucks. Just send me 50 bucks for doing that. So we know that’s not gonna happen.”

Watch the video above to check out Vince Russo's review of this week's WWE RAW. He also discussed Drew McIntyre's booking, as well as Braun Strowman's probable WrestleMania 37 opponent.

Vince Russo on The Miz’s WWE Championship storyline

The Miz is now a two-time WWE Champion

Vince Russo believes WWE has damaged Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and The Miz’s characters by booking them to lose too often. As a result, when those Superstars eventually received pushes, he thinks their credibility had already taken too much of a hit.

“Bro, listen, Chris, I’ll be the first one to say maybe it’s me, I don’t care about any of this stuff. Because here’s what happens: they [WWE writers] turn these guys on when they need to turn them on, but a lot of damage has been done before.”

Russo also stated that WWE “buried” McIntyre by not using him on the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE RAW.

