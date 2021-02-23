"They buried the guy" - Vince Russo on WWE misusing top RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized the company's booking of Drew McIntyre after WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

The pay-per-view ended with McIntyre winning an Elimination Chamber match to retain the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley attacked the Scot after the match, allowing The Miz to take advantage by successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Russo reviewed this week’s WWE RAW, which did not feature McIntyre, on SK Wrestling’s Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said WWE “buried” the two-time WWE Champion by not booking him to appear on the show.

“They buried the guy even further tonight. Bro, if we’ve been watching the TV, we can see they’ve been trying to get Drew over just by giving him wins. They don’t do anything. No story, no nothing. They think, ‘If we give him wins, he’s gonna get over.’”

WWE “took 10 steps backwards” with Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the WrestleMania 36 main event

Vince Russo believes Drew McIntyre’s character “took 10 steps backwards” due to WWE not using him on this week’s RAW. He added that WWE failed to protect McIntyre's character after his title loss.

“If this happened to Drew last night, what would Drew do today? That’s how you protect every character. Drew would not stay home and lick his wounds. He wouldn’t do that. That’s how you protect every character.”

Next week’s episode of WWE RAW will feature a WWE Championship match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley.

