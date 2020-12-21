WWE TLC 2020 kicked off with one of the best openers in recent memory, as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre went one-on-one with AJ Styles in a TLC match. The match saw several brutal spots as both the Superstars left no stones unturned to keep eachother down.

Things took a massive turn as Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison came out to the ring during the final moments of the match. The Miz then officially cashed-in his MITB contract, making it a triple-threat TLC match.

With both Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles knocked out, The Miz looked set to walk out as the new WWE Champion. Unfortunately for him, Omos stepped in and pulled him off the ladder, and then went on to chase John Morrison out to the back.

Following that, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and The Miz all tussled out on top of multiple leaders to claim the WWE title.

Ultimately, it was Drew McIntyre who got the better of the two and following a Claymore to The Miz, climbed up and retained his WWE Championship. With that, The Miz lost his MITB contract in what was only the fifth failed MITB cash-in in WWE history.

Seize the moment, and stay in it.



A fitting end to @DMcIntyreWWE's final pay-per-view match of 2020! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/dcN3fFTr0a — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020

What's next for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

2020 has been the break-out year for Drew McIntyre and with his victory tonight, he is all set to close the year as WWE Champion. The wheel keeps turning and we shall find out the next challenger for Drew McIntyre soon, possibly as early as tomorrow on Monday Night RAW.

Possible contenders include a returning Braun Strowman, Sheamus turning heel on Drew McIntyre, or even The Miz demanding a rematch.

Advertisement

Were you happy with the outcome at TLC? Should The Miz have waited to cash in, or did he pick the right time? What next for Drew McIntyre? Sound off in the comments.