The Miz claims he's the only one who can see John Cena

One of John Cena's supposed superpowers is being invisible, at least according to the internet, but The Miz won't be fooled. The A-Lister proved this past Monday on WWE RAW that he's the only one who can actually see his longtime rival.

Cena is mostly known by many as a WWE Superstar, while others know him as a meme. Most fans online regularly joke that they cannot see the 16-time World Champion, something he has embraced wholeheartedly.

However, The Miz took it to another level on the latest edition of RAW in one of the silliest segments of the year. The A-Lister welcomed Cena to Miz TV, but no one came out despite his entrance music playing. He then acted like the Cenation Leader was sitting on the chair before attacking the invisible man and hitting the Skull Crashing Finale.

In a video uploaded by The Miz, he has the perfect explanation of what transpired on RAW.

"You can't see @JohnCena …but I can. #WWE," The Miz wrote.

The Miz may or may not have lost his mind, but he looked unstable on Monday. He lost to LA Knight at WWE Payback, with John Cena serving as special guest referee. It remains to be seen if The A-Lister will get a rematch against Knight or if he will target Cena, the real one, next.

John Cena's schedule for his short return to WWE

Last Friday's appearance on SmackDown and the hosting gig on Payback were not only part of John Cena's return to WWE. Cena is advertised to appear on seven more episodes of the blue brand until October 27.

The 16-time World Champion won't be on this week's episode of the blue brand. He will be at the WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, on September 8. He is scheduled to team up with Seth Rollins and face Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The main reason why Cena was able to return to WWE for a short period is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. He has several film projects currently on hold, and returning to his first love was a no-brainer.

What did you think of The Miz's segment on RAW with "John Cena"? Share your answers in the comments section below.

