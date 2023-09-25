The Miz claims he will get answers from former WWE Champion on RAW

The Miz will hold a special edition of MizTV this Monday on WWE RAW at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Drew McIntyre will be the guest, and The Miz will try to get answers from him regarding Jey Uso.

On last week's episode of the red brand, McIntyre took on Jey Uso in the main event. The Scottish Warrior got the win following an interference from The Judgment Day. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio then attacked Jey after the match.

McIntyre, who has a lot of history with the former Bloodline member, couldn't decide whether to help or not. Cody Rhodes eventually made the save and took out the Judgment Day trio.

As announced on WWE.com, The Miz have the hard-hitting questions for McIntyre on Monday. The A-Lister also hyped up the upcoming edition of MizTV on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Nobody gets better answers than me on MizTV," The Miz wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how The Miz will rile up Drew McIntyre and potentially add more fuel to the fire with his animosity toward Jey Uso. Cody Rhodes will also be a huge factor, considering he won the WWE Tag Team Championships with McIntyre back in 2010.

Drew McIntyre looking forward to completing WWE career circle with Cody Rhodes

As mentioned above, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes were former WWE Tag Team Champions. They were known back then as the Dashing Ones but lasted just several weeks before disbanding.

In a recent appearance on the Under the Ring podcast, McIntyre opened up about having a similar career path as his former partner. He also discussed the possibility of having a feud with Rhodes down the line.

"That's a money story down the line and when the time is right. I don't even wanna think about touching that until the time is right but, it'll be a big deal when it happens." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes is certainly a money feud. It has also been the subject of speculation by fans in the past few months. With someone like Jey Uso, who could trigger it, it gives both men an interesting story heading into Survivor Series.

Who had a tougher journey back to WWE? Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes? Share your answers in the comments section below.