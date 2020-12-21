Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

The Miz creates history at WWE TLC

The Miz cashed in his MITB contract at WWE TLC
The Miz cashed in his MITB contract at WWE TLC
Kishan Prasad
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 21 Dec 2020, 07:06 IST
News
Advertisement

Earlier tonight, at WWE TLC, AJ Styles challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The two WWE Superstars were involved in a ferocious encounter and were joined by Mr. Money In The Bank, The Miz, who decided to cash-in his briefcase.

The Miz made his way to the ring with John Morrison and cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to make the WWE Championship TLC match a Triple Threat one. Even though The Miz joined the party later than his opponents did, he was put through a table and ate a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre.

The Miz fails to capture the WWE Championship at WWE TLC 2020

After Drew McIntyre hit The Miz with a Claymore Kick at WWE TLC, he made his way up the ladder to retain his WWE Championship. The Miz, after failing to win the title at WWE TLC, has set a record of his own. According to WWE's statistics, The A-Lister is the only WWE Superstar to have a successful and unsuccessful MITB Briefcase cash in.

The Miz had won the Money In The Bank Briefcase back in October at Hell In A Cell when he defeated Otis.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates from WWE TLC

Published 21 Dec 2020, 07:06 IST
WWE TLC 2020 Drew McIntyre The Miz WWE Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी