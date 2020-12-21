The Miz creates history at WWE TLC

Earlier tonight, at WWE TLC, AJ Styles challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The two WWE Superstars were involved in a ferocious encounter and were joined by Mr. Money In The Bank, The Miz, who decided to cash-in his briefcase.

The Miz made his way to the ring with John Morrison and cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to make the WWE Championship TLC match a Triple Threat one. Even though The Miz joined the party later than his opponents did, he was put through a table and ate a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre.

The Miz fails to capture the WWE Championship at WWE TLC 2020

After Drew McIntyre hit The Miz with a Claymore Kick at WWE TLC, he made his way up the ladder to retain his WWE Championship. The Miz, after failing to win the title at WWE TLC, has set a record of his own. According to WWE's statistics, The A-Lister is the only WWE Superstar to have a successful and unsuccessful MITB Briefcase cash in.

.@mikethemiz is now the only Superstar in @WWE history to have both a successful and an unsuccessful Money in the Bank contract cash-in. #WWETLC — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) December 21, 2020

The Miz had won the Money In The Bank Briefcase back in October at Hell In A Cell when he defeated Otis.

