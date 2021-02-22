The Miz creates a unique WWE record at Elimination Chamber 2021

Mr. Money in the Bank 2020 The Miz shook the world at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 by cashing in his contract on Drew McIntyre and walking out as the new WWE Champion. This took place after Drew McIntyre went through a brutal Elimination Chamber match to defend his title and was then later viciously attacked by Bobby Lashley.

With this victory, The Miz has now created a unique WWE record by becoming the first-ever two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion. A Grand Slam Champion in WWE is a Superstar who wins all of these - a World Championship (WWE/Universal), the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and a Tag Team Championship (RAW/SmackDown).

The Miz is the first WWE Superstar to complete this full cycle twice. No doubt he calls himself the most must-see WWE Superstar of all time.

The Miz is the first 2-time @WWE Grand Slam Champion.



- Multi-time (modern) world champ

- Multi-time IC Champ

- Multi-time US Champ

- Multi-time (modern) tag team champ



No other Superstar in history has completed the full cycle TWICE. @mikethemiz #WWEChamber https://t.co/05TOV0ClrE — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) February 22, 2021

What could be next for the new WWE Champion The Miz?

The Miz is the new WWE Champion and there will surely be a grand celebration on Monday Night RAW tomorrow. However, the circumstances under which he won the title were interesting as it was Bobby Lashley from The Hurt Business who helped him by attacking Drew McIntyre after the latter's Elimination Chamber match.

Previously in the night, MVP was seen talking to The Miz and one has to believe that he made some deal with the new WWE Champion, the details of which could be revealed on Monday Night RAW tomorrow.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on The Miz becoming the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber tonight.