The Miz fires shots at Bryan Danielson ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar The Miz fired shots at his old rival Bryan Danielson ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Miz and the former Daniel Bryan had one of the fiercest rivalries in WWE in the 2010s. The two have been part of several intriguing moments, dating back to when The A-lister introduced Bryan as his rookie in NXT.

One memorable moment was on Talking Smack in 2016 when Daniel Bryan was the SmackDown General Manager, whereas The Awesome One was the Intercontinental Champion. The A-Lister fired back at the current AEW star for calling him a soft wrestler. The segment ended with Bryan leaving the studio and the champion cutting an intense promo.

The Miz recently took to X/Twitter to share a video clip from the upcoming episode of WWE Rivals focusing on the Talking Smack segment while firing shots at his longtime rival. The 43-year-old implied that Bryan only started wrestling again after listening to him during this segment:

"Looks like @bryandanielson listened to me after all. Tune in TONIGHT for an all-new episode of WWE Rivals at 8/7c only on @AETV," he said.

Former WWE Superstar opens up on his relationship with The Miz

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow started playing The Miz's stunt double and was given the name Damien Mizdow in 2014. The character gained popularity among the fans in no time. The two superstars won the Tag Team Championship at Survivor Series that same year.

During his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's Insight, Damien Sandow praised his former tag team partner for helping his Mizdow character get over with the crowd. He also talked about the relationship he shared with the former WWE Champion:

"I think there was no Mizdow without Miz," Stevens said. "If I didn't have a subject to base my satire on, I wouldn't have had that. So that's a testament to the timing Miz and I had. Miz and I are, you know, I say we're friends... It was Miz doing his thing and then allowing me to do my thing. Then going into it, he was very, very cool about it. Our best moments were not discussed. Truly, they weren't, we didn't talk about them. They happened organically." [H/T - Fightful]

Sandow was released from the company in 2016, after which he made appearances in the independent scene before briefly joining TNA, followed by NWA. He retired from in-ring action in 2022.