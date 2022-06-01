The Miz's 8-year-old cooking partner throws him "under the bus" on MasterChef Junior

Former WWE Champion The Miz's eight-year-old cooking partner Ivy wasn't by his side during a WWE-themed episode of MasterChef Junior.

The cooking competition, hosted by Gordon Ramsey, features several superstars, including Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and former WWE star Ember Moon. The former NXT Women's Champion was released from the company last year and recently made her debut in AEW under the ring name Athena.

During the Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team episode of MasterChef, The A-Lister and his partner Ivy presented their dishes to Gordon Ramsey, with Miz stating:

“Well, I had someone leading me, and trust me, I didn’t want to let her down.”

Ramsey was impressed with the meatballs they served but criticized the lobster rolls for being salty. When asked who was responsible for the salty lobster, Ivy pointed fingers at The Miz. The latter was seemingly taken aback by what she did.

“She just threw me under the bus!” said Miz. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

As per Fightful, four junior chefs will each pair up with a WWE star, and the winner will receive tickets to a WWE match. As part of the elimination challenge, the chefs will have to prepare one of Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes.

The Miz has appeared in multiple reality shows in his career

From being a part of the Diva Search competition to Dancing With The Stars and now MasterChef, the former WWE Champion knows how to put himself in the spotlight.

He and his wife Maryse even have their own reality TV show, Miz and Mrs, which will return on Monday night immediately following RAW on the USA Network.

The A-lister has also starred in multiple films, including The Marine franchise and Santa's Little Helper. He has had a very successful career in the entertainment industry alongside being a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

