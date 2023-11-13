The Miz is given a brutal warning ahead of WWE RAW

The Miz recently turned face following an altercation with Gunther. The A-lister received a brutal warning ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Miz is scheduled to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. The 43-year-old won a Fatal Four-Way match featuring Ivar, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed on last week's edition of the Red brand show to earn an opportunity to win the Intercontinental Championship for a record-equalling ninth time. After a controversial end to the match, Ivar attacked the former WWE Champion and planted him with a huge splash. The Viking Raiders member will face him in a singles match tonight on RAW.

Ivar recently took to his Instagram account to issue a brutal warning to The Miz. The former WWE Tag Team Champion posted the match graphics of his battle against The Grand Slam Champion and claimed he would break the latter's face during the bout later tonight.

You can check Ivar's Instagram post below:

After his post-match attack on the former Money In The Bank winner, Ivar took to his social media to claim that Survivor Series was his opportunity to fight for the IC title. He might be looking to make a place in the IC Championship match scheduled for the premium live event in Chicago.

Gunther also took shots at The Miz recently

The feud between Gunther and The A-Lister is turning out to be a highly entertaining one. The current Intercontinental Champion recently shared a reel taking shots at the former champion.

The Ring General uploaded a video from his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, claiming that people do not take the former world champion seriously. The 36-year-old further stated that The Miz walks around looking like a clown.

"Look at him. I mean [laughs], isn't it a big deal what we, as wrestlers, should represent? Also, how you carry yourself? How you carry yourself as a person that the people can treat seriously, and don't walk around looking like a clown," Gunther said.

Who do you think would walk out of Survivor Series: WarGames with the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

