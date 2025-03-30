The Miz makes curious reference to The Wyatt Sicks' WWE status rumors

WWE is set to debut The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown soon, as questions remain surrounding the status and future of Uncle Howdy's sinister group. Amid rumors on why the Stamford-based promotion surprisingly pulled the faction from creative plans, The Miz is sharing an interesting statement on the status and the end of their rivalry.

Uncle Howdy and his sinister friends suffered an Eight Man Tag Team Match loss to The Miz and The Final Testament in early December 2024. The Wyatt Sicks' momentum was abruptly halted as they disappeared from WWE TV, but since then, it's been reported that Howdy was suffering from an injury, and that the Bray Wyatt-inspired stable would be brought back when the time was right. There is still a chance for Miz vs. Howdy, as both acts were sent to SmackDown around the same time in late January.

The Wyatt Sicks, The Miz, and The Final Testament were just getting comfortable when officials nixed the storyline, according to The A-Lister himself. Speaking to MetroUK, the 44-year-old recalled the feud and mentioned how "certain things happened" to halt plans. The former MTV Real World star, who confessed earlier about being linked to Bray Wyatt, was adamant that the story was not finished.

"It was actually a blast. You have to use your creative mind, and you have to use everything that you have to really let that thing blossom. It felt like we were getting our footing and getting our place, and then certain things happened to where we weren’t able to continue and finish the story," The Miz said. [H/T: MetroUK]

The Miz was aligned with Bo Dallas in 2017-2018 as Dallas and Curtis Axel were known as The Miztourage. Their last televised three-man outing was a RAW loss to Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, and Finn Balor the night after WrestleMania 34.

The Miz mocks Randy Orton fans at WWE event

Saturday's WWE live event in Vienna, Austria, saw Randy Orton team with the Motor City Machine Guns to defeat The Miz and DIY.

Officials shared the following footage of The A-Lister mocking Austrian fans of The Viper.

"#WWEVienna, @mikethemiz has a bone to pick with you 😂," wrote the company with the video below.

Orton and The Miz have had just over one dozen TV singles matches since 2010, with The Viper winning their last during SmackDown in July 2016. They also teamed up in six televised multi-man matches, but only one two-on-two bout, a SmackDown loss to Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio in October 2018.

