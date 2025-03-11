The Wyatt Sicks members share updates amid lengthy WWE hiatus

The WWE status of The Wyatt Sicks continues to be a frustrating topic of discussion among fans. Uncle Howdy and his sinister friends took the wrestling world by storm last summer, but significant creative criticism was aimed at the storyline before the end of the year. Amid comeback rumors for the near future, members of The Wyatt Sicks have checked in with fans.

The Final Testament conquered The Wyatt Sicks on RAW in December. The 8-man match seemingly brought bad luck for both factions as Karrion Kross' group disbanded last month, while The Sicks are still on a mysterious hiatus. Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, has been away since the loss, and it wasn't long before the others went away: Abby the Witch, aka Nikki Cross; Huskus the Pig Boy, aka Joe Gacy; Mercy the Buzzard, aka Dexter Lumis, Ramblin' Rabbit, aka Erick Rowan.

A rumored RAW Netflix debut for the Bray Wyatt-inspired stable never happened, then The Sicks were sent to the SmackDown roster in mid-January. While they still haven't been on the blue brand, a few members remain active on social media with cryptic messages and teasers. Rowan took to Instagram Stories today to share the reminder for Friday's WWE 2K25 video game release, as have Cross and Gacy. Nikki took to X to share a shot of her character in the game and tied it into The Wyatt Sicks with the signature red circle.

"2K. 25. [red circle emoji]," Nikki Cross wrote with the screenshot below.

Members of The Wyatt Sicks have also shared some personal or real-life updates. Rowan shared how he and his wife attended concerts this week, while Cross shared a photo of a winter lake scene and called it her happy place.

Gacy fueled the WWE return speculation more than any of his stablemates with the ominous video below. Gacy did not caption the selfie clip but did attach Horse the Band's "Crickets" single as the post's theme song.

Backstage sources recently indicated that The Wyatt Sicks were still on hiatus due to an injury to one of the members. While not confirmed, it's believed that Dallas is still recovering from some issues.

The Wyatt Sicks to make WWE video game debut

The Wyatt Sicks are making their video game debut together in the WWE 2K25 release, which was available last Friday via early release and will officially be released this Friday.

The Wyatt Sicks Pack is a pre-order bonus, with special editions for The Undertaker and The Bloodline.

2K's Wyatt Sicks Pack includes MyFACTION persona cards for all five members and Howdy and Abby masks for The Island Cosmetics. Bo Dallas appeared in 2K23 and 2K24 as Uncle Howdy, but the new game is the first time all five members have been together as their current characters.

