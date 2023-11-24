The Miz namedrops one WWE Superstar when asked who he'd like to work with in NXT

Two-time WWE Champion The Miz has commented on which superstar he'd like to work with in NXT.

The A-Lister is one of the longest-tenured members of the roster right now, and he still performs full-time. During his lengthy career, he has shared the ring with many legends, including John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Randy Orton. He has also headlined WrestleMania and is the first-ever two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

During a recent interview on TNT Sports, The Miz was asked who he'd like to share the ring with in NXT. He stated he'd work with any of them, but he only namedropped one person, Bron Breakker.

He praised the former NXT Champion, stating that the latter has been doing a phenomenal job on the developmental brand.

"Watch NXT, I'll work with any of them. You know what I mean? Like all of them seem to have the talent, the drive, the ability, and I can't wait for them to get to RAW or SmackDown. I think Bron Breakker's been doing a phenomenal job down there. And so we'll see what they have and what they got. But right now, watching NXT, it's like, oh man, these guys and girls are absolutely incredible and are doing a remarkable job and should continue to keep working, keep pushing, and keep studying," said Miz. [11:20-12:02]

The Miz is planning to dethrone Gunther at WWE Survivor Series for the Intercontinental Championship

The A-Lister will challenge The Ring General this Saturday night for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has held the gold since last year, defeating everyone who has tried to end his reign. He even broke the record to become the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time, which is an incredible milestone.

Expand Tweet

The Miz considers himself one of the best Intercontinental Champions of all time. It'll be interesting to see whether he will walk out with the gold at WWE Survivor Series.

Do you think The Miz can dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote from this article, please credit TNT Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.