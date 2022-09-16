“It’s a little embarrassing” The Miz opens up about storyline with current WWE Superstar

Two-time WWE Champion The Miz opened up about his current storyline with Dexter Lumis.

Dexter Lumis recently returned to the promotion in the closing segment of Raw after SummerSlam. NXT's resident stalker was seen being taken away by security as he tried to interfere in the main event. Since then, he has targeted the former WWE Champion and that has resulted in the A-Lister losing focus and has been unable to focus on his matches and thus ends up getting defeated.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Miz was asked about how it has been working with his stalker. The double Grandslam champion reflected on the time he was kidnapped twice by Lumis and mentioned that it was an embarrassment for him to talk about it.

“No, I’m getting kidnapped,” Miz joked when asked about working with Lumis. “It’s something I honestly don’t like to talk about. It’s a little embarrassing.” - The Miz said [H/T New York Post]

"I don’t know if there is anyone who can do it better than me" - The Miz on being the face of WWE outside the promotion

During the same interview, the two-time WWE Champion gloated about the multiple roles he plays for WWE. He mentioned that he is the only person currently in the company being able to tell a good story, perform in main-event matches and is also successful as a reality TV star.

"I’m the person who can tell a story. I can do main event matches and not only that, I can do outside work,” Miz said. “I can host, I can do movies. I can be on promotion. Whatever it may be, I am your guy. I don’t know if there is anyone who can do it better than me.” - The Miz said [H/T New York Post]

The star of Miz & Mrs. has portrayed the lead protagonist in WWE Studios' The Marine film franchise since the franchise's third rendition. Following his success in the franchise, the former WWE Champion is pitching to play the role of Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat franchise.

