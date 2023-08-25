The Miz pays emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt, celebrates Windham Rotunda's real-life legacy

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's tragic passing left wrestling fans heartbroken today. Several took to social media to celebrate the career of the beloved star, including The Miz, who paid tribute to his real-life legacy in a heartfelt note.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to announce Bray's untimely departure. The 36-year-old returned to WWE last year at Extreme Rules and made his last televised appearance in February 2023.

The Miz took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Bray, hailing his unique creativity and storytelling. The A-Lister then used Wyatt's real name, Windham Rotunda, to celebrate his legacy as a fun-loving person with an infectious laugh.

"The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s storytelling ability, along with his unique creativity in the ring, was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit, paired with his infectious laugh, is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well, my friend," wrote The Miz.

Fightful reported the cause of death after being permitted to share details. The report states that Bray got COVID earlier this year, which "exacerbated his heart issues."

What happened when Bray Wyatt last appeared in WWE?

WWE fans last saw Bray Wyatt on the February 17, 2023, episode of SmackDown in Montreal, Canada, where he appeared alongside Uncle Howdy. The duo attacked Hit Row on the blue brand and received loud cheers thanking him.

Wyarr briefly appeared in vignettes during his feud with Bobby Lashley on the Road to WrestleMania but was forced to take time off due to health concerns.

Poetically, the former world champion heard "Thank you, Bray" from fans in his final televised in-ring appearance in WWE. His last opponent was LA Knight, and the two had locked horns in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble, where Bray picked up the win.

