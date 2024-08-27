The Miz promises he will make history after RAW; major statement

The Miz may be a legendary WWE Superstar who has already achieved almost everything in the promotion, but he is about to make history. The star made a major promise before his match on RAW tonight.

The star has been consistently associated with the Intercontinental Championship throughout his career. He's won it several times in different matches throughout his career, and his run as the champion in 2016 saw him make the title very popular again, bringing greatness to it that has seen it not lose relevance even once since.

On RAW, there will be multiple Triple Threat matches to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental title, currently held by Bron Breakker. Breakker won it by defeating Sami Zayn at SummerSlam and has since made it clear that he's ready to destroy anyone who comes for him.

The Miz is taking part in these matches and promised to make history by qualifying in the title match. He said he'd be making history by equalling the record for most Intercontinental titles won ever in WWE. He's currently at eight wins, while Chris Jericho holds the record at nine.

The Miz is already the star with the most wins of the title by far when it comes to those currently active on the roster. Among those coming after him on those active in WWE as wrestlers, Sami Zayn is second with four reigns.

