The Miz reacts to Daniel Bryan's new look

Daniel Bryan made his return to SmackDown tonight and sported a new look. The Leader Of The Yes Movement's new hairstyle returned to SmackDown looked suspiciously similar to the one The Miz's was sporting a few years ago.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan are on two separate brands right now, with Bryan on SmackDown and the A-Lister on RAW. The Miz is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase and Daniel Bryan is currently embroiled in a feud with Jey Uso. However, this isn't preventing The Miz from taking a jibe at his old rival.

The Miz claims that Daniel Bryan is one of his fans

A fan spotted the similarity in both The Miz and Bryan's new haircut and was quick to spot it out on Twitter. The Miz answered the fan and had an interesting reaction to Bryan's new haircut. He claimed that Daniel Bryan is one of his fans and that's why he decided to copy his old hairstyle.

The bad blood between Daniel Bryan and The Miz runs deep. The Miz was the one who brought the former WWE Champion up through NXT and was his mentor throughout the process.

However, their relationship soured, which resulted in a number of matches between the two.

Bryan and The Miz are currently on separate brands and have not locked horns for sometime now.

Daniel Bryan seems to be entering a feud with Jey Uso and his cousin, Roman Reigns. The Miz, on the other hand, has found himself back in the WWE Championship picture, as he looks to cash in his Money in the Bank contract sometime in the near future.

It is nice to see that the rivalry and the competition between The Miz and Daniel Bryan is still there. Hopefully, we will get to see them fight once more in the near future.