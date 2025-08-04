The Miz reacts to WWE using his catchphrase for John Cena

The Miz has a lot of history with former WWE Champion John Cena. The two competed against each other multiple times back in the day. The Awesome One recently shared his reaction to the Stamford-based company using one of his catchphrases for The Cenation Leader.In the main event of SummerSlam's Night Two, the record 17-time World Champion put the Undisputed WWE Title on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The two stars went back and forth in a highly engaging contest that ended with The American Nightmare winning back the gold he lost at WrestleMania 41.At one point in the match, John Cena showcased incredible athleticism to hit his rival with a Code Red on the outside in front of the commentator's desk. WWE posted a video of the same on Instagram but noted a phrase from The Miz's entrance music in the caption.&quot;@johncena came to PLAY 👏👏👏 #SummerSlam,&quot; read the caption. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Miz was quick to notice it and left a &quot;thinking face emoji&quot; in the comments section.The Miz reacts to WWE using his catchphrase (Picture credits: WWE's Instagram post).Bill Apter makes a massive revelation regarding John Cena's future following WWE SummerSlamBrock Lesnar returned to WWE last night after the main event. He took out John Cena with an F-5, setting up a potential feud against his long-time rival.Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, legendary journalist Bill Apter noted that, according to his inside source, The Cenation Leader's retirement tour would revolve around Brock Lesnar.&quot;From what I heard from my inside source, Cena's Retirement Tour is gonna revolve around Brock Lesnar. [So, this isn't a one and done? Brock Lesnar is back.] Oh yeah. [He looks phenomenal. He looks like he hasn't skipped a beat.] Why do a one and done and just, no reason?&quot; he said.You can check out the video below for Bill Apter's comments: It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when Cena and Lesnar step inside the ring to face each other in a match.