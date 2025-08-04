  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Miz reacts to WWE using his catchphrase for John Cena

The Miz reacts to WWE using his catchphrase for John Cena

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 04, 2025 20:41 GMT
The Miz (left) and John Cena (Pictures Courtesy: WWE.com)
The Miz (left) and John Cena (Pictures Courtesy: WWE.com)

The Miz has a lot of history with former WWE Champion John Cena. The two competed against each other multiple times back in the day. The Awesome One recently shared his reaction to the Stamford-based company using one of his catchphrases for The Cenation Leader.

Ad

In the main event of SummerSlam's Night Two, the record 17-time World Champion put the Undisputed WWE Title on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The two stars went back and forth in a highly engaging contest that ended with The American Nightmare winning back the gold he lost at WrestleMania 41.

At one point in the match, John Cena showcased incredible athleticism to hit his rival with a Code Red on the outside in front of the commentator's desk. WWE posted a video of the same on Instagram but noted a phrase from The Miz's entrance music in the caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@johncena came to PLAY 👏👏👏 #SummerSlam," read the caption.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

The Miz was quick to notice it and left a "thinking face emoji" in the comments section.

The Miz reacts to WWE using his catchphrase (Picture credits: WWE&#039;s Instagram post).
The Miz reacts to WWE using his catchphrase (Picture credits: WWE's Instagram post).

Bill Apter makes a massive revelation regarding John Cena's future following WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE last night after the main event. He took out John Cena with an F-5, setting up a potential feud against his long-time rival.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, legendary journalist Bill Apter noted that, according to his inside source, The Cenation Leader's retirement tour would revolve around Brock Lesnar.

"From what I heard from my inside source, Cena's Retirement Tour is gonna revolve around Brock Lesnar. [So, this isn't a one and done? Brock Lesnar is back.] Oh yeah. [He looks phenomenal. He looks like he hasn't skipped a beat.] Why do a one and done and just, no reason?" he said.
Ad

You can check out the video below for Bill Apter's comments:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when Cena and Lesnar step inside the ring to face each other in a match.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications