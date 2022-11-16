The Miz recalls title win against former champion

The Miz recently reminisced about one of his Intercontinental Championship wins against Dolph Ziggler.

Since his WWE debut, The A-Lister has won multiple championships in the company. But some of his most famous title reigns would be as Intercontinental Champion, of which he has eight reigns.

The A-Lister is also widely regarded as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time. Six years ago, The Miz embarked on an amazing feud with Dolph Ziggler for the noted workhorse title. The two men put on some of the most stellar matches of 2016.

The Miz recently took to Twitter to reminisce about one of those matches against Dolph Ziggler, where The A-Lister emerged victorious. He shared a picture of himself hitting the Skull-Crushing Finale on Ziggler during the match.

"Six years ago today, @HEELZiggler got his skull crushed into the mat for my sixth Intercontinental Title," Miz wrote.

The Miz @mikethemiz Six years ago today, @HEELZiggler got his skull crushed into the mat for my sixth Intercontinental Title Six years ago today, @HEELZiggler got his skull crushed into the mat for my sixth Intercontinental Title 😎 https://t.co/bFADb2hHhV

Fans quickly reacted to The Miz's tweet

Many fans were quick to hit reply and let Miz know that they remember this rivalry fondly, with some fans calling it the greatest Intercontinental Title rivalry of all time.

Check out some reactions below:

Ale @ThisIsMyTweetsz @mikethemiz I was so pissed at this result. Made no sense Imo. @mikethemiz I was so pissed at this result. Made no sense Imo.

One fan called it the greatest Intercontinental Championship rivalry of all time.

While another fan called Miz and Ziggler two of the most underrated talents in the last 15 years.

Some fans called The Miz the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Another fan asked him to go after Gunther for the Intercontinental Title.

A fan even said he needs to see The A-Lister as a champion again.

Although Miz hasn't been a champion in a long time, he is still an entertaining part of Monday Night RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion will face Dexter Lumis in two weeks to wind up their long feud, which promises to be an exciting contest.

Do you think Miz is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes