The Miz receives a Christmas makeover

The Miz received a bit of a makeover while celebrating the Christmas holiday this year.

Miz and wife Maryse spent Christmas at home with the family this year as the RAW and SmackDown rosters had the weekend off. The A-Lister may have failed in his quest to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Gunther, but he is certainly the winner at home.

Maryse took to her Instagram Stories on Christmas and posted footage of their daughters giving their father a makeover. As seen in the screenshot below, 5-year-old Monroe Sky and 4-year-old Madison Jade used their new makeup kits to decorate Miz's face.

The Miz with his daughters on Christmas

Miz last wrestled on the December 18 episode of RAW, coming up short against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will be in action on January 1 for the Day 1 RAW.

Gunther gives major credit to The Miz over WWE feud

The recent RAW match between Gunther and The Miz was their second-ever singles bout, as The Ring General previously retained over The A-Lister at WWE Survivor Series last month.

The leader of Imperium has been wrestling since November 2007, while Miz began his journey in August 2003. While Gunther has more worldwide experience, his opponent has spent the majority of his career with the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

The former IC Champion recently spoke with Busted Open and talked about how he has benefitted from the feud.

"The guy has been in the company for 20 years. He’s an absolute pro. I feel like maybe aside from the thing I did at the beginning with Sheamus, the program I had with Miz is the thing that’s benefited me the most so far," he said.

It will be interesting to see who The Ring General's next opponent will be.

Where does The Miz rank on your list of all-time WWE greats? What are your thoughts on how Miz vs. Gunther has gone? Let us know in the comments below!

