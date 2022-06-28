The Miz "reminds" people of his achievements in WWE

The Miz has tweeted a reminder to everyone about his achievements and records in WWE.

The former WWE Champion has been with the company for 18 years, during which he has ticked off nearly every box a superstar can check. He has won nearly every championship, is a former Money In The Bank winner, WrestleMania main-eventer, and arguably the most decorated Intercontinental Champion of all time.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz invited AJ Styles to "Miz TV". During the segment, Miz began reeling off his accomplishments in the wrestling business. He gloated about being the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He even talked about his victory over John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

But The Miz wasn't done yet. Taking to Twitter today, The A-Lister posted the recap video to remind everyone of his accolades. He wrote:

"Reminder: I am the only Two-Time Grand Slam Champion in the history of @WWE and I beat @JohnCena in the Main Event at #WrestleMania. #CenaMonth #WWERaw"

John Cena's name came up because the 16-time World Champion will be returning to WWE for the first time in 10 months. His last appearance was in the main event of SummerSlam 2021, where he lost his bid for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

The Miz is one of only 22 male Superstars in WWE history to win a Grand Slam, and the first to do it twice under the modern format

The history of what titles constitute a grand slam championship is quite convoluted. But if stripped down, a Grand Slam Champion in WWE is someone who has won a world championship, the two active midcard titles (currently the US title and the IC title), and a tag team championship. This feat has only been accomplished by 22 men.

SInce the format was revised in 2015 to include the then-four active men's championships in WWE, the Miz is the only Superstar to become a two-time grand slam champion, achieving it by defeating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021.

Being a Grand Slam Champion in WWE is a truly gigantic feat - a testiment of talent, company faith, and longetivity. This is something the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker have not been able to do. All the wrestlers to have achieved this feat are either already in the Hall of Fame, or will be there in the future.

