The Miz removes himself from WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match

The Miz dropped a bombshell on WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. Mr. Money in the Bank kicked off the night with a special edition of MizTV, with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the special guest.

Back at SummerSlam, The Miz ripped the MITB briefcase away from Otis and has since been teasing cash-ins on both the WWE and Universal Champions. The Miz is all about mind games, and it seems that he's finally broken through the collected persona of the Scottish Psychopath.

After interrupting McIntyre one too many times, The Miz was dropped with a Glasgow Kiss. The WWE Champion then launched the MITB briefcase from the ring all the way to the top of the stage, delivering the message that The Miz isn't even on his radar.

The Miz undeclares for the Elimination Chamber

Following that attack, Drew McIntyre left The Miz all by himself, giving the former champion some time to re-evaluate his gameplan.

"I'm removing myself from the Elimination Chamber Match!" - @mikethemiz



Mr. #MITB refuses to go through with #WWEChamber when he has a guaranteed opportunity!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/64djSZltCf — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

His new plan? It was time for a hail mary. It was time for a high stakes play. The Miz decided to remove himself from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. Knowing this, the WWE Universe can only assume that The Miz will be cashing in, fresh as can be, against whoever emerges from the match on Sunday.

Has The Miz set himself up for an easy win on February 21st? Who will replace him in the Elimination Chamber?