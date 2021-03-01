The Miz reveals how he would book himself if he were Vince McMahon

The Miz has opened up about how he would like to be booked as WWE Champion. The A-Lister said that he would like to be in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

The Miz won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and will defend the title for the first time on RAW against Bobby Lashley.

On Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former WWE presenter and host asked The Miz how he would book himself as WWE Champion if he were in Vince McMahon's shoes. Here's what The Miz had to say about how he'd like to be booked:

"That's a lot to think about. If I was given the keys to the car, obviously, I would be going into the main event of WrestleMania. Hopefully, like, right now, with Bobby Lashley and MVP - I don't know if you saw the promo that Bobby Lashley cut on me. But, whenever that man is in your face, it's scary. And the way he's been performing in the ring is scary because he is an absolute beast, a monster. He is "The Almighty". For me to take on him... Drew McIntyre, honestly, has been on fire since he's come back to WWE. He literally has the rocket and he is riding it and taking it, and deserving of it. It was very hard to get the title off of him. So between Lashley, Drew McIntyre - and I'd love even to see John Morrison get a shot at a WWE Championship. I think John Morrison is arguably the most talented, underrated Superstar that we have in WWE. And I think that people need to see him be showcased even more than he is right now."

The Miz on other contenders for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre carried WWE through the performance Center Era. He gave all he had in doing that. One of the best babyface Champions in a long time.



Drew McIntyre became one of the Best WWE Champions in a PANDEMIC.



Put some respect on his name. pic.twitter.com/boTivDEocZ — David デビッド (@LordFrenchFries) February 22, 2021

In a recent interview, The Miz was asked about potentially facing two former WWE Champions - Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar - in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 37.

He said that he is open to the idea but stated that Lesnar has to be in WWE for it to happen.

Advertisement

In the same interview, he was asked about Bad Bunny facing him for the title. He categorically said that the musician doesn't deserve to be in the same ring as him, let alone wrestle him at WrestleMania.

I hold the most coveted title in all of @wwe. I run it all. #WWEChampion https://t.co/hsTPSnblcH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 23, 2021

Please H/T Oral Sessions and SK Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.