The Miz reveals he was due to win the WWE Championship on multiple occasions

The Miz has opened up on how he was potentially scheduled to win the WWE Championship multiple times, over the past decade.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, the current WWE Champion revealed that he had been told "a bunch of times" that he was heading for a WWE Championship match, and a potential WWE title run. However, as Miz himself said, things change in WWE.

Here's what The Miz had to say on the WWE Championship victories that never were:

“I have been told many times – 2016, 2017, 2018 – there was a bunch of times where it’s like ‘oh, we’re almost there’ and then I get drafted or something else would happen."

“Certain things happen and the juggling is always happening. Sometimes you’re there and it’s like ‘ah, it actually happened!’ and other times it’s like [sighs]… I have to work harder. I have to be better, do better, keep elevating myself to get to that moment. And here we sit; that moment took a little while but it’s kind of incredible.” - TalkSPORT.

The Miz says fan reaction to his WWE Championship win in 2010 was "100 percent negative"

The Miz would also comment on how this WWE Championship victory compares to the one he experienced in 2010.

While there has been a negative reaction from many fans on both occasions, The Miz would note that the response he received upon winning the title over a decade ago was "100 percent negative" and that this time around the response was more "half and half."

“In 2010, it was 100 percent negativity. From the critics, from Twitter, from all the fans, 100 percent negativity. ‘You shouldn’t have it, you suck, you’re the worst’... 10 years later, it was half and half. It was you suck, but we respect you."

The Miz is set to defend his WWE Championship against 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley next week on Monday Night RAW.