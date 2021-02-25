"It was 100 percent negativity" - The Miz compares fan reactions to his two WWE Championship wins

The Miz has pointed out the differences in fan reactions between his two WWE Championship wins, saying in 2010, the fan reaction to him was "100 percent negativity."

In an interview with TalkSPORT, the new WWE Champion commented on the reactions to his WWE title victory this time around, as opposed to a decade ago, calling the reaction "half and half."

Here is what The Miz had to say on reactions to his two WWE Championship victories:

“In 2010, it was 100 percent negativity. From the critics, from Twitter, from all the fans, 100 percent negativity. ‘You shouldn’t have it, you suck, you’re the worst’."

“10 years later, it was half and half. It was you suck, but we respect you. Or it was like he deserves it, he should have gotten it two years ago, he deserves it and others were like this is the weakest champion we’ve ever had." - TalkSPORT.

The Miz on 'Angry Miz Girl' being a fan

I hold the most coveted title in all of @wwe. I run it all. #WWEChampion https://t.co/hsTPSnblcH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 23, 2021

During the same interview, The Miz would explain that he plans on using the negative fan reactions to his WWE Championship victory as "fuel for my fire" and even mentioned the reaction of 'Angry Miz Girl.'

For those of you who don't remember, 'Angry Miz Girl' - real name Caley - was in attendance when The Miz first won the WWE Championship back in 2010. The shot of her disappointed face in the audience instantly became an online sensation among both wrestling fans and general internet users.

As it turns out, Caley has had a change of heart over the years, and is now one of The Miz's biggest fans:

“To be honest, I look at it all as fuel for my fire, to prove these people wrong. To showcase the talent that I have that maybe they don’t see. That maybe I can enlighten them."

“If you look at interviews with ‘Angry Miz Girl’, who was my biggest hater, could not stand me, 10 years later I saw an interview with her and she said she loves seeing me with the title. She enjoys it and there’s no bigger fan than her. So I was able to change that person’s mind and that’s what I plan on doing with this title reign.”

The Miz is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley next week on RAW.