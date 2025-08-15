The Miz reveals major Paul Heyman pitch he rejected

WWE Superstar The Miz recently revealed the story of a missed opportunity in his career, and it involved Paul Heyman. The A-Lister is currently a member of the SmackDown roster and was not booked for a match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month.The veteran recently served as the guest host for The Rich Eisen Show and revealed that he regretted not accepting Paul Heyman's offer to write OVW television with him back in the day.The former champion noted he was an outsider from reality TV at the time, but still wishes he had accepted Heyman's offer. The Miz also shared that CM Punk was working with Heyman at the time as well, but The Second City Saint had already earned respect during his time on the independent wrestling scene.&quot;He [CM Punk] was willing to take that risk and I wish I was too, but I also think my trajectory would have changed. I think I would have gotten up there, and Miz is all about himself, because they already thought I was already about myself. Nobody wanted me, I was from a reality show, 'He just wants to be famous. He doesn't really want it.' And so I wish I would have, I don't know if that is a regret, because I wish I would have gotten that information. I would have learned how to write a show and how a show was formed,&quot; he said. [From 4:33 - 5:03]You can check out his comments in the video below:The 44-year-old has not been in action since his loss to Jacob Fatu on the July 25 edition of SmackDown.The Miz suggests popular WWE star could be the next Roman ReignsSmackDown star The Miz recently suggested that Logan Paul could be the next Roman Reigns in WWE.Logan Paul will be squaring off against John Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz praised Paul and suggested that he still had a ton of potential.&quot;When you get in a WWE ring, I can feel a person and I know I've been there long enough who is going to be a star and who is going to be the next big thing. I felt it with AJ. I felt it with Roman Reigns and I feel it with Logan Paul. And I think he hasn't scratched the surface of his talent,&quot; he said.The Miz will be teaming up with Carmelo Hayes to battle Fraxiom tonight on WWE SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.