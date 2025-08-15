  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Miz reveals major Paul Heyman pitch he rejected

The Miz reveals major Paul Heyman pitch he rejected

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 15, 2025 23:11 GMT
The veteran recently shared his biggest regret. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The veteran recently is a multiple WWE champion. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar The Miz recently revealed the story of a missed opportunity in his career, and it involved Paul Heyman. The A-Lister is currently a member of the SmackDown roster and was not booked for a match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month.

Ad

The veteran recently served as the guest host for The Rich Eisen Show and revealed that he regretted not accepting Paul Heyman's offer to write OVW television with him back in the day.

The former champion noted he was an outsider from reality TV at the time, but still wishes he had accepted Heyman's offer. The Miz also shared that CM Punk was working with Heyman at the time as well, but The Second City Saint had already earned respect during his time on the independent wrestling scene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He [CM Punk] was willing to take that risk and I wish I was too, but I also think my trajectory would have changed. I think I would have gotten up there, and Miz is all about himself, because they already thought I was already about myself. Nobody wanted me, I was from a reality show, 'He just wants to be famous. He doesn't really want it.' And so I wish I would have, I don't know if that is a regret, because I wish I would have gotten that information. I would have learned how to write a show and how a show was formed," he said. [From 4:33 - 5:03]
Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

The 44-year-old has not been in action since his loss to Jacob Fatu on the July 25 edition of SmackDown.

The Miz suggests popular WWE star could be the next Roman Reigns

SmackDown star The Miz recently suggested that Logan Paul could be the next Roman Reigns in WWE.

Logan Paul will be squaring off against John Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz praised Paul and suggested that he still had a ton of potential.

Ad
"When you get in a WWE ring, I can feel a person and I know I've been there long enough who is going to be a star and who is going to be the next big thing. I felt it with AJ. I felt it with Roman Reigns and I feel it with Logan Paul. And I think he hasn't scratched the surface of his talent," he said.
Ad

The Miz will be teaming up with Carmelo Hayes to battle Fraxiom tonight on WWE SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications