"Arguably the most talented person in a WWE ring" - The Miz on SmackDown star

The Miz has revealed who he thinks is the most talented Superstar in a WWE ring. The WWE Champion said that SmackDown star Cesaro is exceptional in the ring and that the Swiss Cyborg will get a push in WWE once fans return.

Cesaro has been given somewhat of a push in recent months and was in the Elimination Chamber match to determine the #1 contender to Roman Reigns' Universal title.

On Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the host and The Miz spoke about Talking Smack and how the latter used the show to create opportunities for himself in WWE. He praised Big E and Paul Heyman and also said that Cesaro could have great success in the near future.

"Speaking of Cesaro, arguably, the most talented person in a WWE ring. One of the most - I don't know if you could call him underrated anymore because people know. People get it. I honestly believe it's going to happen (a push for Cesaro) and I think it's going to happen when we get fans back. Because I think there's no denying his talent and it's going to get him there."

Renee said that Cesaro could have a similar run to what Kofi Kingston had on the road to WrestleMania 35. The former WWE commentator praised Cesaro, stating, "he's so damn good".

Corey Graves calls Cesaro the world's best wrestler

SmackDown commentator Corey Graves too lavished praise on Cesaro recently, calling him the "world's best wrestler."

Graves said Cesaro is not captivating on the mic but is exceptional in the ring. He even compared him wi WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino.

