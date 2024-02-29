The Miz shares cryptic update following WWE RAW

The Miz had something intriguing to share on social media following WWE RAW in San Jose, California.

It was a rather remarkable episode of WWE RAW for The Miz, who got trapped in a room before the show. There were even some doubts that he might not make it to the live show, but luckily, there was a vent at the bottom and he crawled through it to escape.

The former WWE Champion was able to appear on television in a backstage segment with R-Truth and DIY. The foursome teased about "regenerating" something since Truth, for some reason, thought Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Posting on his Instagram, The Miz teased that he was shooting something important. It's unclear if it's something WWE-related or if it's a new TV show or possibly even a movie.

"Shooting something today but what?" he wrote.

The 43-year-old superstar has not appeared in a movie since 2020 and his latest TV project was in Hamster & Gretel on the Disney channel. So there's a chance that it could be something WWE-related, like a WrestleMania promo or even a vignette with R-Truth, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

The Miz gets credit for former WWE Superstar's popularity

Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, recently praised The Miz for helping the Damien Mizdow character get over the crowd in an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's Insight. Stevens credited his chemistry with the former WWE Champion as one of the reasons it worked out pretty well.

"I think there was no Mizdow without Miz," Stevens said. "If I didn't have a subject to base my satire on, I wouldn't have had that. So that's a testament to the timing Miz and I had. Miz and I are, you know, I say we're friends. Like, we haven't really talked or anything, but if we saw each other, it'd be cool. Like, there'd be, 'What's up, man?'"

He added:

"We came up in OVW and stuff, and out there though, we had timing about it because that's all that was. It was Miz doing his thing and then allowing me to do my thing. Then going into it, he was very, very cool about it. Our best moments were not discussed. Truly, they weren't, we didn't talk about them. They happened organically." [H/T - Fightful]

Many fans hope this odd pair can reunite again somewhere down the line as they were quite popular during their run together.

