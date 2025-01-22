The Miz shares heartwarming message to his wife following WWE RAW

The Miz has been one of WWE's most annoying heels since he first arrived on Tough Enough in 2004. The former reality TV star has surprised many by not just becoming a top superstar for the company, but also for marrying Maryse. Miz just shared some personal photos of his better half, along with a special message.

The A-Lister and Maryse had similar paths to WWE. Miz debuted on Tough Enough in 2004, while Maryse participated in the Diva Search in 2006. They both held multiple titles and even teamed up occasionally. They lost to John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, then defeated Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell In a Cell 2018, but were defeated by Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble 2022.

The French-Canadian star celebrated her 42nd birthday today. Her husband took to Instagram to send a special Happy Birthday message to the two-time Divas Champion. Miz also included several photos.

"Happy birthday to the woman I fall more in love with every single day. The other day, when you put on that white dress, you left me speechless- like a nervous teenager trying to talk to the girl of his dreams. Very rarely am I left speechless but I think I played it cool. Just be glad you didn’t see me high-five myself as I left the room," The Miz wrote.

He continued:

"How could I not? I married the most beautiful woman on this earth. Your determination, passion, and fire inspire me to push beyond my limits to be the best version of myself. Here’s to another year of chasing dreams and creating unforgettable moments together. I love you, Maryse Mizanin. Happy Birthday!!!" The Miz wrote with the photos below.

The Miz and Maryse are parents to two children. Their first daughter was born on March 27, 2018, then they welcomed their second daughter on September 20, 2019.

The Miz loses his first WWE match of 2025

The Miz wrapped up his 20th year with WWE aligned with The Final Testament and feuding with The Wyatt Sicks. Miz's final match of 2024 was a DQ loss to Dexter Lumis, aka Mercy the Buzzard.

The A-Lister kicked off 2025 with a four-minute loss to Sami Zayn on last week's live RAW episode. This match also served as The Miz's RAW Netflix in-ring debut.

Miz and Sami have worked six televised singles matches since March 2016. Zayn currently leads the clashes between them 5-1.

