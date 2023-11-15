The Miz shares hilarious update following WWE RAW victory

The Miz has shared a hilarious update following his victory last night on WWE RAW.

The Miz won a Fatal 4-Way match last week on the red brand to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He will battle Gunther for the title at WWE Survivor Series later this month on November 25.

Last night on RAW, The Miz was in action against Ivar in a singles match. Bronson Reed got involved in the action and provided a distraction. The veteran was able to capitalize with a roll-up and used the ropes for leverage to steal the victory. Bronson Reed attacked Ivar after the match as the former WWE Champion celebrated with the crowd.

The 43-year-old took to social media today to share a hilarious update following his win over Ivar last night on RAW. He claimed that he would be dancing his way to Survivor Series in his post below.

Gunther sends warning to The Miz ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Gunther suggested that The Miz should consider retirement ahead of their Intercontinental Championship match at Survivor Series.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, The Ring General praised the veteran as one of the best sports entertainers in history. However, Gunther added that The Miz is in the final stages of his career and suggested that he make room for the superstars of today.

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said. [From 37:15 - 37:54]

Expand Tweet

Miz has won the Intercontinental Championship an incredible eight times during his storied career. It will be interesting to see if he can pull off the upset and dethrone Gunther at WWE Survivor Series later this month.

Have you enjoyed Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion? Would you like to see a new champion crowned at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.