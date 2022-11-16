The Miz vows to rid WWE of 38-year-old star in two weeks

WWE Superstar The Miz has vowed to get rid of Dexter Lumis once and for all in two weeks.

On the latest episode of RAW, The A-Lister issued an apology after being exposed for paying Lumis to deliberately attack and stalk him over the past few months.

However, Johnny Wrestling came out to announce that the Grand Slam Champion will be facing Dexter Lumis in two weeks. The former NXT Champion added that if Lumis wins, The Miz will pay everything he owes Lumis, and Dexter will earn a WWE contract.

Speaking about the incident on RAWTalk, The Miz stated that he's sick of Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano and will end the saga on November 28.

"Johnny Gargano has butted his business into mine and I am sick of it and I am sick of Dexter Lumis. But in two weeks' time, even though he doesn't have a contract, I will rid WWE of Dexter Lumis. I could say his name now because I just don't care," said the A-Lister.

He continued:

"In two weeks' time, people are going to talk all their talk and say, 'Oh yeah, well there is no way The Miz is going to do it,' [but] when things are on the line, I win. There's a reason I'm a two-time Grand Slam Champion. There is a reason that I have been here for 18+ years and have accolades that I have."

The Miz and Dexter Lumis were slated to lock horns a few weeks back on WWE RAW

The Miz and Dexter Lumis have been embroiled in a feud since the latter made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. After weeks of interactions between the two, Johnny Gargano explained that the A-Lister himself hired Lumis to stalk him.

The duo were supposed to fight a few weeks back after Shawn Michaels set up the match. However, the match couldn't take place due to the former WWE Champion taking out Lumis backstage.

The two men will finally get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle. With Dexter Lumis' WWE future at stake, one can expect the 38-year-old to have more motivation than ever.

