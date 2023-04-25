"The most must-see apology of all time" - Fans go crazy as CM Punk allegedly squashes his beef with a top WWE star on RAW

The story of CM Punk popping up backstage on this week's WWE RAW has taken over wrestling Twitter, with several details of his unforeseen visit slowly finding their way online.

Rumors suggest that CM Punk "cleared the air" with The Miz, who he's supposedly had issues with for a long time. The former WWE Champions have known each other since 2007, when they worked together on the ECW brand.

Things got sour between them after Punk left WWE, as PWInsider noted that their issues dated back to when the AEW star was a part of the WWE Backstage show on FOX. Interestingly enough, Punk even name-dropped The A-Lister while roasting MJF during one of his promos on Dynamite.

CM Punk and Miz have been beefing for a while, but the exact reason for the heat is still unknown. Nonetheless, Punk took the initiative of making amends with The A-Lister as they reportedly had a conversation backstage on RAW.

While Punk didn't spend much time at the Allstate Arena during the RAW taping, he ensured he no longer had heat with his former rival and co-worker.

Fans on Twitter shared their reactions to the incredible moment between CM Punk and Miz. Many of them even hilariously mentioned how Punk has yet to iron out his problems with The Elite, as you can view below:

Liam @LiamTCrowley @WrestleOps the most must-see apology of all time @WrestleOps the most must-see apology of all time

𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 @lokibucky3 @WrestleOps Punk would rather clear the air with Miz and HHH than The Elite @WrestleOps Punk would rather clear the air with Miz and HHH than The Elite 😂😂😂

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Cm Punk making amends with The Miz before the Elite is too funny Cm Punk making amends with The Miz before the Elite is too funny 😭😭

😵 @juptej @WrestleOps miz tucked his mid between his legs and said no hard feelings second he saw chicago phil walk in that locker room. @WrestleOps miz tucked his mid between his legs and said no hard feelings second he saw chicago phil walk in that locker room.

Isaac Gudiño @IsaacRGudino @WrestleOps Omfg, he went to the show to squash beef with some of the guys to show the Elite he’s willing to apologize and squash beef lmaoooooo @WrestleOps Omfg, he went to the show to squash beef with some of the guys to show the Elite he’s willing to apologize and squash beef lmaoooooo

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



The Miz:



#WWERAW CM Punk: I just wanna clear the air about the issues between us for the last decade.The Miz: CM Punk: I just wanna clear the air about the issues between us for the last decade. The Miz: #WWERAW https://t.co/3oiva4MNZp

Rob S. @CP_3913 @ProWFinesse It was more on punks side… miz didnt have any beef with him @ProWFinesse It was more on punks side… miz didnt have any beef with him

lolo @lolo13156583 @WrestleOps The most one sided beef ever, like Miz said he didn't even know why punk hated him in the first place @WrestleOps The most one sided beef ever, like Miz said he didn't even know why punk hated him in the first place 😭

Light Darknesson @DarkDarkLIGHTTT



I like it @WrestleOps The CM Punk apology tourI like it @WrestleOps The CM Punk apology tourI like it

Tronvillain @MuleTBH



Miz: "Absolutely, I couldn't agree mor-"



Punk: "That's why I'm giving you the opportunity to apologize to me."



Miz: "...Good seeing you, Punk." @WrestleOps Punk: "Mike, I'd like to think that we've both changed and grown for the better."Miz: "Absolutely, I couldn't agree mor-"Punk: "That's why I'm giving you the opportunity to apologize to me."Miz: "...Good seeing you, Punk." @WrestleOps Punk: "Mike, I'd like to think that we've both changed and grown for the better."Miz: "Absolutely, I couldn't agree mor-"Punk: "That's why I'm giving you the opportunity to apologize to me."Miz: "...Good seeing you, Punk."

MarcelCharlesLudwigLXXVI @MCLXIXLXXVII @WrestleOps @dadez33 and by cleared the air, Punk looked upon his superior and began crying because he will never be this man @WrestleOps @dadez33 and by cleared the air, Punk looked upon his superior and began crying because he will never be this man https://t.co/VJwLqnoD6G

. @ItsClassified_1 This is why Miz is the GOAT. @ProWFinesse Punk made amends with the Miz before the eliteThis is why Miz is the GOAT. @ProWFinesse Punk made amends with the Miz before the elite 😭 This is why Miz is the GOAT.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff.



I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff. I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. https://t.co/Y4i476okDT

Claire Bivens @CBSoSmooth #CMPunkisWWE2024 @WrestleOps He needs to approach a certain Visionary so they can bury the hatchet @WrestleOps He needs to approach a certain Visionary so they can bury the hatchet 😭🙏 #CMPunkisWWE2024 https://t.co/ciOfDOEgx1

Brian @Eighties_Brian @WrestleOps That's not surprising. CM Punk has had plenty of time to reflect on mistakes he's made in the past. The Miz has grown so much as a performer too, he deserves that respect as legitimate in my opinion. @WrestleOps That's not surprising. CM Punk has had plenty of time to reflect on mistakes he's made in the past. The Miz has grown so much as a performer too, he deserves that respect as legitimate in my opinion.

Bringer-of-Soul @KinReal34 @WrestleOps Sounds like he was there to bury hatchets before they kicked him out nice @WrestleOps Sounds like he was there to bury hatchets before they kicked him out nice

Rainjosh @Rainjosh2 @WrestleOps Please have Dominik walk out to Cult of Personality first thing @WrestleOps Please have Dominik walk out to Cult of Personality first thing

What happened after CM Punk arrived on RAW in Chicago?

The last place most wrestling faithful would have expected CM Punk to show up was at a WWE show, but here we are!

The 44-year-old reportedly ended up on the same flight as many WWE talent while flying from Tampa to Chicago. After realizing that RAW was happening near his home, Punk decided to catch up with the talent on the red brand, and we even recently reported who brought him into the building.

The AEW star was allegedly in the "common area" where everyone could see him. Punk later met Triple H, and they both spoke for a few minutes before the superstar made a specific request to WWE's Chief Content Officer.

While Punk continued interacting with wrestlers behind the scenes, security eventually asked him to leave the arena, and the star respected WWE's decision. He "said his goodbyes" and left the show, with sources clarifying that there were no heated incidents involving Punk.

He is still a contracted AEW talent, and fans shouldn't hope to see him make an unlikely WWE return anytime soon. But do you see it happening in the distant future? Sound off in the comments section below.

