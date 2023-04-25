"The most must-see apology of all time" - Fans go crazy as CM Punk allegedly squashes his beef with a top WWE star on RAW

The story of CM Punk popping up backstage on this week's WWE RAW has taken over wrestling Twitter, with several details of his unforeseen visit slowly finding their way online.
Rumors suggest that CM Punk "cleared the air" with The Miz, who he's supposedly had issues with for a long time. The former WWE Champions have known each other since 2007, when they worked together on the ECW brand.
Things got sour between them after Punk left WWE, as PWInsider noted that their issues dated back to when the AEW star was a part of the WWE Backstage show on FOX. Interestingly enough, Punk even name-dropped The A-Lister while roasting MJF during one of his promos on Dynamite.
CM Punk and Miz have been beefing for a while, but the exact reason for the heat is still unknown. Nonetheless, Punk took the initiative of making amends with The A-Lister as they reportedly had a conversation backstage on RAW.
While Punk didn't spend much time at the Allstate Arena during the RAW taping, he ensured he no longer had heat with his former rival and co-worker.
Fans on Twitter shared their reactions to the incredible moment between CM Punk and Miz. Many of them even hilariously mentioned how Punk has yet to iron out his problems with The Elite, as you can view below:
What happened after CM Punk arrived on RAW in Chicago?
The last place most wrestling faithful would have expected CM Punk to show up was at a WWE show, but here we are!
The 44-year-old reportedly ended up on the same flight as many WWE talent while flying from Tampa to Chicago. After realizing that RAW was happening near his home, Punk decided to catch up with the talent on the red brand, and we even recently reported who brought him into the building.
The AEW star was allegedly in the "common area" where everyone could see him. Punk later met Triple H, and they both spoke for a few minutes before the superstar made a specific request to WWE's Chief Content Officer.
While Punk continued interacting with wrestlers behind the scenes, security eventually asked him to leave the arena, and the star respected WWE's decision. He "said his goodbyes" and left the show, with sources clarifying that there were no heated incidents involving Punk.
He is still a contracted AEW talent, and fans shouldn't hope to see him make an unlikely WWE return anytime soon. But do you see it happening in the distant future? Sound off in the comments section below.
