The New Day was originally supposed to be "disgruntled employees," according to former WWE Champion

The New Day is one of the most beloved WWE factions of all time. However, a former champion recently revealed that the trio were more disgruntled and aggressive in the original pitch.

In 2014, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods formed The New Day as they decided to change the trajectory of their careers on WWE's main roster. However, the original pitch had different plans for the trio.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Kofi Kingston revealed the original pitch for the trio, revealing that they were supposed to be disgruntled and aggressive employees.

"The original pitch for The New Day was for us to be like, almost this disgruntled employees that were going to come together and take our entire aggression out on the entire roster. You know, we wanted to be guys that were upset with where they were in their careers... So collectively, we were going to be three guys that came together, and now because we are stronger as a unit, we were able to overcome anything." (From 2:10 to 2:55)

While the members remained the same, the aggressiveness was taken out of the equation, and the faction ultimately became fun and loveable instead.

WWE originally had a different plan for WrestleMania 35 without Kofi Kingston, says Hall of Famer

WrestleMania 35 played an integral part in Kofi Kingston's career as he captured the WWE Championship at the event from Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson). However, another plan was originally discussed for the show.

Speaking on Oh You Didn't Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg praised Mustafa Ali's work with the promotion and revealed that the company had discussed a match between Ali and Bryan for the event in April.

"He’s a talented kid, man, and he’s a good-looking dude, and he can work his a**e off. So what’s not to love about Ali?... Yeah, it was talked about. That’s probably what they’re referring, with Daniel Bryan talking about Ali and stuff. So yeah, there was talk about a storyline leading up to that."

However, Ali got a title match ahead of WrestleMania 35 at Fastlane 2019. It will be interesting to see what The New Day does next in the promotion.

