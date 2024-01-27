WWE originally discussed a different plan for WrestleMania 35 without Kofimania, says Hall of Famer

Kofimania played a pivotal role in Kofi Kingston's WWE career as he became a main event star in the promotion after his win at WrestleMania 35. However, a Hall of Famer revealed that the management had other plans in mind with the then-World Champion.

In 2019, Mustafa Ali was at the top of the card after he went head-to-head against the then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson). Unfortunately, Ali got hurt in February before his big break at Elimination Chamber 2019.

Sadly, Ali's sudden injury derailed his plans on the blue brand against Daniel Bryan. Speaking on Oh You Didn't Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg heavily praised Mustafa Ali when he worked with the star:

"I loved him. I loved him from the get-go. We spoke about him earlier briefly, when him and his guy started putting together some vignettes and stuff, they were good and creative that we started utilizing them on the show. He’s a talented kid, man, and he’s a good-looking dude, and he can work his arse off. So what’s not to love about Ali?"

Road Dogg also added that management discussed a match between Ali and Bryan at WrestleMania 35:

“Yeah, it was talked about. That’s probably what they’re referring, with Daniel Bryan talking about Ali and stuff. So yeah, there was talk about a storyline leading up to that." [H/T - Fightful]

The injury in February 2019 was the reason management replaced him with Kofi Kingston, which led to the birth of Kofimania.

Kofi Kingston wants to win a major gimmick match in WWE before retiring

Kofi Kingston's illustrious career spans over a decade, and it's still going strong alongside Xavier Woods on WWE RAW. Kingston is often regarded as one of the best to step foot inside the squared circle, as he has accomplished a lot in his career.

However, there are a few gimmick matches in WWE that Kingston has not won. Speaking on The Bubba Show, Kingston spoke about Royal Rumble and said that he would like to win the major gimmick match at least once in his career before he hangs up the wrestling boots:

“The one thing? There’s a lot. Winning the Rumble would be great... There’s a list. You’ve got to stay hungry. You don’t stay around this long by sitting on your laurels."

One of the highlights of Kingston's career is his performances during the gimmick matches. It will be interesting to see if he wins one before retiring.

