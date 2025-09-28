The 'Next Brock Lesnar' hints at WWE return

Brock Lesnar is one of the most unique WWE Superstars in history because of his combination of size, speed, athleticism and power. There have been several stars dubbed as the next big thing like Lesnar over the years, including a former NXT star who hinted about a potential return.

Parker Boudreaux was initially hyped as the "next Brock Lesnar" upon his debut as Harland in NXT in 2021. He served as the enforcer for Joe Gacy, but his tenure with WWE ended a year later after his release.

He then made a few appearances for MLW before signing with AEW in August 2022. His stint there lasted for nearly two years, and he's now performing for GLEAT in Japan and still has AAA in his social media profile.

Speaking on the Going Ringside podcast, Boudreaux revealed that his dream opponent is Bron Breakker. He also hinted about the possibility of working in WWE again.

"I came up with a couple of people in that PC. Bron Breakker was one really cool guy that me and him connected really well. ... I think a banger would be an understatement. Me and Bron would have a historic match. Our chemistry right when we met each other was elite. Obviously, he's in WWE, I'm not in WWE right now, but the way that I'm working right now, anything's possible," Boudreaux said.

Parker Boudreaux has made improvements inside the ring, mostly wrestling in Japan for GLEAT. His last match for AAA was in June 2024, way before WWE purchased the promotion.

Parker Boudreaux doesn't want to be the "next Brock Lesnar"

Despite being called the "next Brock Lesnar," Parker Bordeaux prefers to be called the "first Parker Bordeaux." He appreciates being compared to one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever, but he prefers carving his own path and career.

"I'm not the next Brock Lesnar. I mean he's probably the greatest athlete/pro wrestler of all time, you know? Whether that goes UFC, WWE, NFL even, you know what I mean? He's a he's a once ina-lifetime athlete, and I see the similarities. ... But we're so different in so many ways. Like I said, he he's his own beast. He's possibly the greatest athlete of all time. He is Brock Lesnar, and I'm trying to be the first and only Parker Boudreaux," Boudreaux said on The Velvet Ropes podcast with SoCal Val.

At just 27 years old, Boudreaux is far from being in his prime and will only continue to improve if he works on his craft in Japan and around the world.

