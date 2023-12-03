"The next Legend Killer," "Bury him," - Randy Orton to face 30-year-old rising star at WrestleMania 40, according to WWE Universe

Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe when he finally returned to the promotion after nearly two years and competed in WarGames as Team Cody Rhodes' fifth member. However, fans believe The Viper will face a rising star at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Last year, The Bloodline viciously attacked Randy Orton after they captured the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro. The injury became an angle and The Viper ended up on the shelf for the rest of the year. After getting a successful back fusion surgery, Orton worked on his in-ring return which took place at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The Viper has already missed several major premium live events over the past year and it's evident that Orton has no intentions of missing out on any massive event in the coming year. Fans believe that Randy Orton will face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

It's the obvious choice as Orton has receipts for every Bloodline member in return for what they did to him and The Original Bro in May 2022. It will be interesting to see who The Viper faces at WrestleMania 40.

Triple H is proud of Randy Orton's return at WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 was filled with returns as CM Punk, Orton, and R-Truth made their presence felt before the end of the night. The landscape of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown changed for the better.

Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series, Triple H spoke about The Viper's return to the promotion and said he was proud of his former protege's performance after the injury. Check it out:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again. That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Apex Predator signed an exclusive contract and left WWE RAW.

Who should face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

