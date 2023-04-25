'The next Sasha Banks' loses during taping before RAW went on air

If a superstar is being referred to as the next Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné), then there is undoubtedly a lot of pressure and expectations that comes with it. WWE may not have Banks at their disposal, but Triple H reportedly views Cora Jade as the next Sasha Banks. Jade wrestled during a taping before RAW and wound up losing.

It has been rumored that WWE is interested in bringing Cora Jade to the main roster. She is still young, and some believe that the 22-year-old still has time to spend in NXT. She briefly won the NXT Women's Tag Team title with Roxanne Perez but turned on her and abandoned the title.

However, success in NXT doesn't necessarily mean success on the main roster. It was reported by fans in attendance that the young Cora Jade wrestled Nikki Cross before RAW in the tapings of Main Event and lost:

Triple H reportedly has big plans for The next Sasha Banks

With the WWE Draft coming up this Friday (and next Monday), expect to see a few, if not many, NXT names coming up to the main roster.

It's the perfect time for a shake-up, and WRKD Wrestling reported that Triple H is interested in bringing the "next Sasha Banks" over to the main roster on either RAW or SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. If Cora Jade's character is strong and she resonates with fans, then she could end up becoming one of the youngest women's champions in WWE history.

Unfortunately for her, Paige won the Divas Championship while she was still 21 years old. But even then, many consider Cora Jade a future Women's Champion.

