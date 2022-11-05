Triple H is reportedly sees 21-year-old WWE star as the next Sasha Banks

A lot has changed in the Triple H era of WWE. Since his takeover as the head of creative, Triple H has brought back several released superstars, while also giving numerous NXT stars their main roster debuts. He reportedly has his eyes on 21-year-old star Cora Jade, who is being viewed as the next Sasha Banks.

Cora Jade is about to complete two years since her NXT debut. She was an instant hit among WWE fans, and also represented the previous regime's intention for NXT - to be a developmental brand featuring young talent.

WrestleVote's Louis Dangoor spoke to Givemesport, stating that everyone backstage in WWE loves Cora Jade, with The Game reportedly viewing her as the next Sasha Banks:

"Everybody loves Cora [Jade]. She’s on the fast track to becoming the next Sasha Banks. She has the same thing Sasha has, she’s talented she’s got this unique look about her, she’s super young and she’s pretty decent in the ring, right? The potential of her becoming a big deal is high and WWE sees that."

It isn't a bad comparison by any means, but many might argue that it would be detrimental not to let Cora Jade carve her own legacy.

Triple H and WWE are reportedly looking to bring Sasha Banks back

Sasha Banks was spotted backstage at the recent WWE Live Event in Mexico. This alone seems to be a big sign that The Boss could be set to return to WWE soon.

While it is a positive update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Banks and WWE are in talks, but there has been a stall due to contract negotiations. One thing is for sure, Triple H taking over WWE creative opened the doors for talks to begin.

Do you think Cora Jade is the next Sasha Banks? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

