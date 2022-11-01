Ranking the first 5 WWE NXT call-ups of the Triple H era

The Triple H era of WWE is in full effect, with numerous returns, repackages and call-ups having altered the company's landscape considerably.

Returnees like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Johnny Gargano have hit the ground running, featuring regularly in important storylines. Repackaged superstars like LA Knight and Elias, too, are slowly finding their feet.

How have the WWE NXT call-ups fared, though? The superstars thus far promoted from the developmental brand have settled in fairly well, with two of them having tasted gold already. Which call-up has been the best?

Let's rank the first five WWE NXT call-ups of the Triple H regime.

#5: Maxxine Dupri was the very first call-up from WWE NXT in the Triple H era

Maxxine Dupri is making waves with the Maximum Male Models

Maxxine Dupri, formerly known as Sofia Cromwell in WWE NXT, earned her main roster call-up on the July 22nd, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown. This was the very first show of the Triple H era, which came just hours after Vince McMahon's shocking retirement. Dupri was introduced as Max Dupri's sister and co-manager of the Maximum Male Models, a role she took to effortlessly.

Dupri has since taken full control of the group due to her kayfabe brother returning to his LA Knight persona. While she has been flawless in her role, Maximum Male Models' low placing on the card affects her rating on this list.

The 25-year old was ready for her call-up, and we can't wait to see her grow on the main roster and possibly step in the ring.

#4: Legado del Fantasma were the most recent WWE NXT call-up of the Triple H era

The latest call-up of the Triple H era is settling in nicely

Legado del Fantasma arrived on SmackDown with a bang by attacking Hit Row on the October 7, 2022 episode. Almost two months after leaving WWE NXT due to banishment by Tony D'Angelo, the faction aligned with Zelina Vega on their debut and put everyone on notice. They have since entered a feud with Hit Row, which will likely come to a climax at Survivor Series.

Legado are yet to make an impact in their short stint on the main roster, but Santos Escobar and co. have made a promising start. As the most recent call-up, they were bound to rank low on this list, but if they can replicate their decorated WWE NXT run, they could rise a few places in no time.

#3: Giovanni Vinci has quietly settled in on WWE SmackDown since his main roster call-up

Giovanni Vinci's main roster debut was one of the lesser-heralded highlights of WWE's blockbuster Clash At The Castle premium live event. He re-aligned himself with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to re-form Imperium, one of the best factions in NXT and NXT UK history. He has since played a crucial role in the faction's acclaimed battles with The Brawling Brutes.

Vinci and Kaiser have largely backed up the Intercontinental Champion since reuniting, barely making a splash in the tag title scene. It's only a matter of time until they are Tag Team Champions, and that's the greatest testament to Vinci's transition from WWE NXT to the main roster.

#2: IYO SKY captured main roster gold barely a month after her WWE NXT call-up

IYO SKY made her blockbuster main roster debut at Summerslam 2022 alongside Dakota Kai and Bayley. The Genius Of The Sky last featured in NXT at Stand And Deliver on WrestleMania weekend, suffering an injury in the process. She and her stablemates wasted no time making an impact on WWE RAW, writing Becky Lynch off television with a vicious attack.

Just over a month later, SKY and Kai won the Women's Tag Team Championships, dethroning Aaliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. They defended the titles on both main roster brands before losing them to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31st, 2022 episode of RAW.

With her first main roster title reign under her belt, the former NXT Women's Champion looks set to be a huge star in the RAW women's division.

#1: Solo Sikoa has instantly established himself as a major player on the main roster

Solo Sikoa's WWE NXT call-up was arguably the most high-profile of the Triple H era, coming in the main event of one of the biggest shows of the year.

Sikoa debuted by helping Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle and aligning himself with The Tribal Chief. The Street Champ thus joined The Bloodline, and has since become a key player in the company's most dominant faction.

Sikoa even briefly returned to NXT to capture the North American title before relinquishing it a week later. Not only has he become a champion in a short time and competed against multiple top stars, but he has also impressed the fans with his ring and character work.

Solo Sikoa is a star in the making and arguably the best call-up of the Triple H era so far.

